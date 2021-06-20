MANSFIELD, La. — A Mansfield woman died and four people were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. Highways 84 and 171.
The DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 67-year-old Patricia Canada.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, Assistant Police Chief Billy Locke said.
State police arrested Marcus Dewayne Miller, 45, on charges of vehicular homicide and driving under suspension. He was not injured in the crash and remains in the DeSoto Detention Center without bond.