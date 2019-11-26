BATON ROUGE, La. – Two Mansfield women accused of election fraud charges must pay fines and can’t be involved in any campaigns over the next year, according to plea agreements reached with the state Attorney General’s Office.
Ninfa Glaster Murray, 43, and LaShunda Hogan, 36, entered guilty pleas to second-degree injuring public records in East Baton Rouge District Court Wednesday. An election forgery charge was dismissed against Murray.
The judge gave Murray and Hogan a one-year sentence but deferred imposition for a year while the two are on unsupervised probation. Special conditions of their probation are they are not to work on any campaigns during that time and refrain from criminal conduct.
Murray was told she must maintain full-time employment, attend school or a combination of both. And Hogan was ordered to put in 32 hours of court-approved community service.
Each was ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs totaling $235.25 on Jan. 24. But Hogan paid the $735.25.
The court will review both cases on Nov. 20, 2020.
According to the indictments filed Aug. 28 by state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, Hogan and Murray committed the crimes between April 1, 2018 and May 1, 2018, which would have been during the run-off for Mansfield mayor.
No additional details of what took place were provided, but the indictments state the injuring public records charges relate to a record filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office that was falsified. And election forgery is when someone intentionally forges another person’s name on an affidavit that’s required under the election code.
Current Mayor John Mayweather and challenger Thomas Jones, a DeSoto Parish police juror, emerged from the March 2018 primary election as the top candidates for the run-off on April 28, 2018 that Mayweather ultimately won.