MINDEN, La. - Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an executive order limiting the number of people who can gather to under 50 because of the coronavirus crisis.
Section 1 of the governor's proclamation explains which types of places are exempt from the order. They are: airports, medical facilities, shopping centers, office buildings, factories and manufacturing facilities, grocery and department stores.
Graham Walker, the CEO of Fibrebond, a major manufacturing facility in Minden, said he's posting videos to share updates with his employees.
A few of the changes at Fibrebond are: anyone wanting to go into the facility has to get their temperature checked, only certain gates are open, and open air tents have been brought in to get people out of confined spaces.
More than 600 people got their temperatures checked at Fibrebond Wednesday. One person did not want to get their/s checked. That employee was not allowed in.
Walker said company leaders are doing what they can to make the work environment safe.
"We're going to do everything we possibly can to prevent the spread here at Fibrebond, but also maintain from an operating business standpoint, you know that is servicing critical sectors of the economy,” Walker said. "Just shutting down carte blanche right now would be challenging and would disrupt our customers in the chemical, and energy and data services. So, we've got to work, but also work safely".
Walker said anyone who can work from home is doing so. He plans to share another video update with his employees Thursday night.