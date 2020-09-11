SHREVEPORT, La. – Several local school districts are preparing to bring more students back into the classrooms now that Gov. John Bel Edwards has moved the state into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 emergency order.
Here’s a parish-by-parish breakdown of what to expect:
BOSSIER PARISH
All Bossier middle school students will go back to school in person starting Monday.
That will put Kindergarten through eighth grade back on school campuses five days a week. High-schoolers will switch to daily learning on Sept. 21.
The changes do not impact students who are 100 percent virtual learners.
CADDO PARISH
Caddo educators will continue the hybrid plan that includes virtual, hybrid and traditional learning. District leaders will re-evaluate the instructional model at the end of the month to determine if any changes will be made.
DESOTO PARISH
All students – with the exception of virtual learners – will return to campuses starting Sept. 21. Students will be in the classroom Monday through Thursday but continue with virtual learning on Friday.
WEBSTER PARISH
Students who have been on the hybrid model in all grades will report to school Sept. 21 for face-to-face instruction. They’ll attend class Monday through Thursday each week and remain virtual on Friday. That will last at least until the end of the 9-week grading period on Nov. 6.
Virtual students in the Webster TechConnect will continue their plan unless a principal is contacted and a meeting is held to discuss changes.
SABINE PARISH
Beginning Thursday, all sixth through 12th grade students will begin full-time, face-to-face instruction. They’ll join the pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders who have already begun instruction in the classroom.
All sixth grade through 12th grade students will follow their A/B schedules through Wednesday.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Students here only started school on Tuesday and even that was troublesome as many in the parish were without electricity because of Hurricane Laura. Even though unintended, that worked into the district’s plans for a soft start week.
But with the governor’s announcement, the district will go ahead and transition out of hybrid learning on Sept. 22.
Students hampered by electrical outages or equipment problems will not be penalized. The School Board will have a technician set up in front of the office Monday to assist parents in person with any technical issues.
RED RIVER PARISH
Starting Monday, the school system will increase capacity on buses to 75%, group capacity to 50 individuals and resume band practice and performance.
Nothing changes as far as instruction as students will continue in-person classes Monday through Thursday and virtual Fridays. Virtual students will do their work from home during the week.
CLAIBORNE PARISH
All students at all schools will attend in-person classes beginning Monday.
The exception are students signed up for virtual learning, which is about 20 percent of the student population.
BIENVILLE PARISH
No immediate changes are planned for now. The district will continue with its hybrid plan.
An announcement will be made next week if changes are made.