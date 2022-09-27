SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Sabine Parish couple will spend years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the parish.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Elena E. Rivers, 30, to 10 years and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, to 21 years and 10 months. The Many residents will be on 5 years of supervised release when they get out of prison.
Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
FBI agents and the Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities in the Many in 2021 and it led them to Thomas, who sold methamphetamine to numerous people. Video evidence documented sales of over 100 grams of meth on four occasions.
Agents also watched Rivers drive Thomas from her house to a drug sale. That's when agents attempted a traffic stop. But Rivers placed the car in gear and raced away, narrowly missing two deputies who were out of the patrol units.
During the chase, deputies saw Thomas throw a bag of methamphetamine from the car before he and Rivers were stopped and arrested. Deputies later searched Rivers’ home and found methamphetamine, marijuana, 60 ecstasy pills and numerous prescription drugs.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody. This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.