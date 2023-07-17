A month after storms knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in the area, another round has hit us again. Originally around 47,000 people were without power Sunday.
“It was very frustrating for us as a team and for our residents and families. It's very frustrating,” said Laurie Manno, Executive Director at The Bloom Assisted Living Facility.
Bloom Assisted Living Facility has been without power since Sunday afternoon. They also lost power back in June when storms hit. They have a backup generator, but say it’s not enough.
“It does not power the entire entire building. We have rented generators and in fact, they're arriving. They're hooking up. Our electrician is hooking them up right now to run AC and lights in the entire building,” said Manno.
“I think they need to have permanent generators so that when the power goes out, you know, they never miss a beat,” said Bossier City Councilman District 1 Brian Hammons.
They may not get power until Tuesday night.
“We're always going to start with hospitals. Basically, your first responder type facilities, police, all of those facilities are our first priority. And then we were trying to get the most customers on at once. And so we'll go into what areas, what repairs can we make that will get the most customers all at once?” said Michelle Marcotte with SWEPCO.
Many are fed up with the frequency of these storms and power outages.
“People are frustrated. We're not even through cleaning up from the one we had less than a month ago. And here we are again, you know, I think there's a big problem with our infrastructure down here. I think there are some hard discussions that need to be had,” said Hammons.
SWEPCO said they’re looking for solutions.
“They routinely look at our infrastructure to identify ways that we can strengthen the grid and that's just a routine procedure that we do,” said Marcotte.
They said when storms damage transformers, those areas will take longer to fix than areas where just power lines are down.