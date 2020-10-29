MANY, La. -- The Many High School principal has been arrested on charges related to the alleged sexual assault of students more than a dozen years ago, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Thursday afternoon.
Norman Ural Booker III, 49, of Many, was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for sexual battery, oral sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
No bond has been set.
The alleged assaults happened while he was a coach in Sabine Parish in the mid-1990s. Two victims have come forward in recent months disclosing alleged sexual acts by Booker while they were students in high school, Mitchell said.
Booker was a semi-finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year in 2016.
Booker has been placed on administrative leave, and Assistant Principal Moses Curtis has been named acting principal, according to a statement from Superintendent Sara Ebarb.
The statement said the School Board only recently became aware Booker's arrest.
"We have no further information at this time," the statement read.