SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses.
Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
Medlock's arrest was a result of a "Pick Your Battles" operation last year led by the FBI and Sabine Parish Narcotics Task Force. After learning he was selling methamphetamine in Sabine Parish, agents started the investigation, which eventually led to a search of his home. Agents found about 1,286 grams of narcotics in various containers in the kitchen, along with three digital scales, baggies and a drug ledger that was found in the living area.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Sabine Parish Narcotics Task Force and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford. This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.
In an unrelated case, Troy Lee Washington, 27, of Shreveport, was sentenced to four years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm. A federal grand jury indicted him and he pleaded guilty on June 8.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on July 27, 2021 when Washington was arrested for having an active arrest warrant through Louisiana Probation and Parole. Shreveport police stopped him and saw a pistol sticking out from underneath his driver’s seat. It was loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition in an extended magazine.
The gun was later identified as a Glock .357-caliber pistol that was reported as stolen. DNA taken from the pistol was tested and found to be a match with Washington’s DNA.
Washington has prior felony convictions, including six counts of simple burglary and nine counts of attempted simple burglary in 2016, and illegal possession of stolen things in 2014. These felony convictions prohibit him from possessing any firearm or ammunition.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Shreveport Police Department and Louisiana Probation and Parole, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.