MANY, La- Mayor Ken Freeman announced on Facebook Saturday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19. In his post, the Mayor said he woke up feeling sick with a cough, fatigue, joint pain, and light headedness.
He says he will be quarantining for the next 10 days while he recovers.
During that time, City Hall will also be closed. This is according to a Facebook post by The Town of Many.
The town says payments can be mailed, paid online, or dropped in the payment box in the drive-thru.
City Hall employees will work from home and city services, like garbage pickup, will continue regularly.