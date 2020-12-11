MANY, La. -- Many Town Council members will meet in special session at noon Monday to consider Mayor Ken Freeman's appointment of an interim police chief.
The appointment -- if approved -- will be history-making for the town in that the person Freeman is recommending is a female, making her the first woman to fill the town's top cop spot.
Freeman's choice is Cheryl Wooley, a Many resident who for 11 years was a state drug agent for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. She also worked as a child welfare supervisor with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
Wooley said she has no desire to start a third career; however, she is willing to serve as the police chief for the next 90 days.
"I'll be glad to fill that seat," she said.
The town was left without a police chief with this week's death of Police Chief Roger Freeman. The three-term chief died Monday of a heart attack while also suffering from COVID-19. He's also experienced a number of other health issues over the past year.
Public visitation for Roger Freeman is from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Life Church in Many. Burial will follow at the Many Cemetery.
Elections for the town's mayor, council and police chief are already set for April. Roger Freeman's term was to expire on June 30.
To be considered for interim chief, the appointee must also meet the two qualifications as an elected police chief and that's to live in the town for the 12 months prior to election and be a registered voter.
The assistant chief, Kyle Cook, does not live in the town limits, nor do any of the police officers. Ken Freeman said he considered a couple of other people before Wooley was suggested and he jumped on the chance to see if she would agree to serve. He also ran the idea past Cook and the other officers.
"I think she will do a great job," Ken Freeman said.
Wooley's appointment still must get council approval during the special meeting.
Town leaders have 20 days -- or until Dec. 28 -- to make an appointment. Beyond that, the governor would have to step in.