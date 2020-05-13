MINDEN, La. – Many Mayor Ken Freeman is lifting all restrictions in the town on Friday and said he no longer will actively enforce the governor’s latest proclamation.
He’s leaving it up to the town’s residents to do what they think is best to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
And for local merchants who want to open their businesses, the only suggestion coming from Freeman is encouraging them to have their employees wear masks, sanitize counters and shopping buggies, maintain a screen between clerks and customers and practice social distancing.
“In the last three months of federal, local and state proclamations, I think that we, the people, fully understand the risk and dangers of the (coronavirus). I believe we also understand what measures we must take to protect ourselves, family and community from this danger,” Freeman said in a statement.
He notes that Gov. John Bel Edwards during the same time frame has not enforced his emergency proclamation, instead relying on local governments and “most of all citizens voluntarily adhering to his proclamation.”
“If you feel you need to shelter at home, that is your choice. Please continue to do so. However, for those who choose to resume life as ‘normal,’ I strongly advise you to wear masks and practice social distancing and regularly wash your hands,” Freeman said.
In neighboring Natchitoches Parish, Parish President John Richmond, along with Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey, Sheriff Victor Jones, Sheriff-elect Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Chief of Police Mickey Dove and District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington jointly announced that the parishwide curfew the governor put in place in March will expire at 5 a.m. on Friday.
The move is in response to Edwards’ announcement on Monday that Louisiana will be entering into Phase 1 of the planned reopening of the state’s economy on Friday.
Jones and Wright said the public should still follow CDC guidelines which consist of social distancing, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap, covering coughs, cleaning work areas/stations, not reporting to work if you are running a fever and wearing a face mask when out in the public.