SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Sabine Parish man who trafficked methamphetamine will spend more than a dozen years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. on Tuesday sentenced John Michael Murphy, 36, of Many to 12 years, 7 months in prison, plus five years of supervised release when he gets out.
Murphy pleaded guilty on April 11 to possessing 158.35 grams of methamphetamine. He was indicted last year in connection on drug charges stemming from an undercover operation in late 2021.
A Sabine Parish deputy on Nov. 16, 2021 stopped a female driver he knew didn't have an expired driver's license while she traveled on state Highway 6. Murphy was a passenger. He had a large bag between his legs containing methamphetamine.
The drugs were seized and Murphy was arrested.
Prior to that, however, Murphy was on the sheriff's office's radar because of his drug trafficking activities. Deputies had information he would be a passenger in a car and have meth in his possession.
This won't be Murphy's first time in federal prison. In 2016, he was sentenced to 2.5 years for illegally possession a shotgun.
Murphy, a convicted felon, was prohibited from owning a weapon but had a 12-gauge shotgun in his possession during a traffic stop by Many police.