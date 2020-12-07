MANY, La- Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports that Many Police Chief Roger Freeman has passed away. This news was shared on the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Sources say Chief Freeman died from a heart attack while he was suffering from COVID-19.
Chief Freeman worked many years for Many PD. He also worked several years as a jailer and a patrol deputy.
According to the Facebook post, Sheriff Mitchell and other Sabine deputies offer their thoughts and prayers to Freeman's family during this time.