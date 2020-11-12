MANY, La. -- Thieves ripped apart an ATM early Thursday morning, stealing an undetermined amount of cash and leaving a stolen pickup truck nearby.
The Sabine Parish sheriff's dispatch received a burglar alarm call at 4 a.m. from the Bank of Montgomery in Many. Video surveillance showed three masked people break into the ATM at the drive-thru by prying it open then using a chain connected to a white Ford F-250 to rip off the door.
The thieves took out two money boxes and attempted to leave but their get-away truck got stuck in the mud. The three ran away by crossing U.S. Highway 171 toward the railroad tracks.
Many police found the empty money boxes near storage buildings on Sycamore Street. And they learned the stuck pickup was reported stolen from Harris County, Texas on Monday.
SPSO K-9s tracked the thieves' trail from the bank but lost the scent near the storage buildings. They believe the trio was picked up from there.
Many police have since talked to other law enforcement agencies about similar ATM robberies and said it appears they are tied to a gang from the Houston, Texas area. MPD has asked the FBI for assistance in their investigation since it may involve gang-affiliated crimes crossing state lines.
Investigators are still reviewing video footage from the bank and nearby businesses. But they also ask if any individual has video footage to share it.
Call the Police Department at 318-256-5617 or sheriff’s office 318-256-9241 with any additional information.