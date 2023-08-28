BATON ROUGE, La. - Schools across Louisiana received bomb threat emails Monday, causing school closures and delays.
Livingston Parish Public Schools, Ascension Parish Schools, Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet, and Assumption Parish Schools all reported that they had received threats they did not believe were credible.
Louisiana State Police are aware of numerous school safety threats made across the state and they are working closely with federal and local partners to share information, but they believe the threats to be a hoax.
There has been a rash of bomb threats made throughout the state since the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year.