MANY, La. -- Many police continue to investigate a shooting Wednesday night that injured three and sent one to the hospital.
It happened on Highland Street after midnight. Two of the three who were shot were treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries. The third remains in Ochsner LSU Health hospital for surgery, the police department said Friday in a social media post.
There is no reason to believe the shooting was random or a drive-by, police said.
MPD has surveillance video of the residence where the shooting took place. Bullet fragments were recovered from the scene as well.
Many police, along with a federal agency, are investigating the shooting and will update as more information becomes available.
Police Chief Cheryl Wooley noted that the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the initial investigation.