LEESVILLE, La. - A 75-year-old Many woman died Sunday evening in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 28 and Highway 8 east of Leesville.
State police said Linda G. Sterling was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Sterling was westbound on Highway 8 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the Highway 28 intersection. Troopers said Sterling went across both travel lanes, left the roadway, hit a dirt embankment and overturned.
The crash remains under investigation.