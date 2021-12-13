accident

LEESVILLE, La. -  A 75-year-old Many woman died Sunday evening in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 28 and Highway 8 east of Leesville.

State police said Linda G. Sterling was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sterling was westbound on Highway 8 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the Highway 28 intersection. Troopers said Sterling went across both travel lanes, left the roadway, hit a dirt embankment and overturned. 

The crash remains under investigation.

