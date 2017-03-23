One year ago, flash flooding took over the Ark-La-Tex, destroying property, and leaving several families homeless.
Today, those same families gathered to reflect on the devastation and the support they have received.
While it can be painful to look back, they say it makes them stronger.
The flood victims showed how far they have come, and thanked those who helped them overcome the destruction at the March 2016 Flood Event.
Fellow survivors, community organizations, and first responders were all recognized for their help in rising above the water.
The gathering started off with a video that reminded everyone how severe last year's destruction was.
Following that, a string of speakers ranging from city leaders down to the survivors themselves, whose words filled the room with much emotion.
One of the sponsors of the event, the Louisiana Spirit Program, took this chance to connect with those still struggling even a year later.
Garcia Boodle, LP's Project Director, says, "This was to give the community an opportunity for remembrance, to recognize they are a resilient community, and to know that we are there to continue to support them in whatever they need. People are struggling, even now a year later following the disaster, in terms of where they are in the recovery process. Even somebody who's already back in their home, when they think of the trauma they experienced through rescue or the losses, it continues to be a burden on them."
LAP is a federally funded counseling program that provides for the needs of disaster survivors.
They plan to still offer their services to the community until June 11th.
To speak with a Louisiana Spirit counselor, dial this number: (866) 310-7977.