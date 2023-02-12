SHREVEPORT, La. - A march was held calling for the release of body cam footage for the officer involved shooting which led to the death of Alonzo Bagley.
The organization, People's Promise, marched from the Shreveport Police Department, to the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
"Justice is in The Pledge of Allegiance. At school, I say it everyday. So, for Alonzo Bagley, I want to see justice served. Today, we are demanding the release of the body cam footage of the police officer, Alexander Tyler, who shot Alonzo Bagley in the chest," Kyrsten Thompson, March Co-Organizer said. "We are not gonna stop until his family gets to see and get some closure from that tape. We are looking to the Shreveport Police Department for answers."
"I want everyone to come to the city Council meeting so we can hold the administration accountable," Breka Peoples, March Co-Organizer said. "Next Saturday, we are having another March from here to the police station. We want the administration, the SPD administration to hold him accountable."
The Bagley family filed suit Friday against SPD officer Alexander Tyler in connection with the Feb. 3 shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments.