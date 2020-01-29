BENTON, La. – Prosecutors are aiming for a March 23 trial date for a former Bossier Parish school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students at Benton Elementary School.
That’s the next available court date so the district attorney’s office plans to file notice to set it then. But the date will be firmed up on March 3, when the ex-educator, Aubrey Norcross, is expected back in court for a status conference.
Norcross, 49, was scheduled to go to trial Monday. However, it was delayed because the lead prosecutor is involved in a capital murder trial in South Louisiana.
Norcross is under indictment on one count of first-degree rape, video voyeurism, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and eights counts of molestation of a juvenile. He has pleaded not guilty.
The criminal charges allege sexual intercourse with a 5-year-old boy in October 2018; inappropriate touching of others between August 2016 and October 2018; inappropriate behavior involving watching a video; and recording one child with an electronic device in September. Boys and girls ages 11 and under were involved.
All but one of the alleged incidents occurred at Benton Elementary; the other occurred at Norcross' house, where he did private tutoring of archery outside school hours, according to authorities.
Norcross’ attorney Randal Fish has argued for a change of venue – an issue he raised at a previous hearing. District Judge Parker Self deferred action on the motion until the start of the trial and potential jurors are summoned and interviewed.
Parents of three children have filed suit against Norcross and the School Board, saying school administrators knew or should have known about the teacher and didn’t investigation when signs of abuse occurred. One of the cases is set for a non-jury trial in August.
The school system has denied the allegations in its response to one of the lawsuits.