BATON ROUGE, La. - Marcus Jones has been named the new president of Northwestern State University.
The University of Louisiana Board meeting in Baton Rouge approved the appointment Monday.
Jones has an extensive academic, business and legal background, having served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the University of Louisiana System for the past year.
He oversaw the areas of business finance, internal/external audit function, EEO and IT for the System and handled matters of system level importance on behalf of the UL System president.
He also oversaw management of budgets, administration, policies and procedures and international relations and acted as the legal liaison for the System.
He served as NSU’s executive vice president for university and business affairs from 2017-2020 where he was a key administrator in the planning, operation and management of the University.
Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center.
Kim M. LeDuff, University of West Florida vice president of the division of academic engagement and student affairs, was also in the running for NSU president.
Jones will take over as president on Nov. 15.