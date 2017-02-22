With Fat Tuesday just six days away, WalletHub today released its Mardi Gras 2017 Fun Facts Report to help partygoers and interested onlookers better understand all the craziness. The report breaks down everything from the history and economic impact of Mardi Gras to stats on arrests and popular refreshments. It also features a Mardi Gras Q&A with a panel of leading experts.
Below, you can find a handful of highlights from the report:
- $465M – Total Mardi Gras’ total economic impact on New Orleans
- $500 – Spent by the average float rider on beads, cups, and other spectator souvenirs
- 1.4M – Visitors to New Orleans for Mardi Gras in 2016 (nearly four times the city's population and twice the attendance from the year after Hurricane Katrina)
- $408.6M – Mardi Gras’ economic impact on Mobile and Baldwin counties
- $75 to $100 – Price range for tickets to Mobile’s 66 Mardi Gras balls
- 440 – Arrests made in New Orleans and Mobile during Mardi Gras last year
