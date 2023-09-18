SHREVEPORT, La. – A big supporter of Shreveport’s Mardi Gras parades will visit the city Tuesday, as the mayor and krewe's continue battling over parade policies.
Up to now, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has supported the krewes.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux drew a line in the sand last week saying the parades need to make some changes, including ending by 7 p.m. He's also urging Centaur to come up with a new parade date or get its own security.
Krewes like Centaur and Gemini like to roll in the evening because it shows off the lights on their floats.
So far, Nungesser has backed the krewes and has insisted the parade dates stay the same because of tourism plans.
There had been some speculation that Nungesser and the mayor could meet this week.
KTBS emailed the mayor's office on Monday for confirmation and learned the mayor will not be meeting with Nungesser Tuesday. But they are scheduled to meet later this month.