NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Krewe of Dionysos is dedicated to the development and celebration of the Mardi Gras carnival season in Natchitoches and the surrounding community. Tonight their parade also hit the streets.
The Shreveport Krewe of Centaur was instrumental in helping establish by-laws for the newly formed Krewe of Dionysos. Krewes from across the Natchitoches area, with decorated floats, rolled through the heart of the city, with the parade starting at South Drive.
Crowds lined the street as moms, dads, and kids cheered and fought hard for the best beads.