Mother nature was showing her love to Mardi Gras season by shining bright on marchers and bead catchers during the parades.
It turns out good weather means more people at Mardi Gras events and that means more money.
According to the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau, 285,000 people came out for the Krewe of Centaur parade last year and
about the same amount of people attended the Krewe of Gemini parade.
The Krewe of Highland Parade in 2016 drew 10 thousand people and
Harambee's parade saw about 5,000 people show up for the fun.
The bureau conducted in person and facebook interviews to get the information.
The economic impact study estimates that the total direct economic impact of the four parades in Shreveport - Bossier was $9,232,715.
The study also calculated the indirect spending and that caused the numbers to goes up to
$16,157,251.
A good portion of that money came from out of towners.
The tourism study says close to 170,000 parade-goers came from outside of the Shreveport- Bossier area and each dropped between 30 to 200 dollars doing everything from getting hotel rooms, going to restaurants and spending money and local stores.
The local tourism study had some recommendations for the parades to make them better.
The study suggested meetings between the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau, city leaders, and the different Krewes to explore ways to make the parades safer.
It also urges the groups to do a better job at educating "out of town parade goers" on social media giving them more information about the parades such as where to park, where to view and the "no throw" zones.