SHREVEPORT, La. -- Solutions to keep Mardi Gras rolling in Shreveport appear to have been worked out.
Krewes met Tuesday morning with Shreveport and Bossier City officials to hammer out details to keep the two big parades on track.
While the dates remain intact, the routes may be altered. It's possible the route could be shortened or changed. That's not yet been finalized.
The decision was made, though, to move up the start time for Centaur and Gemini to 3 p.m. Centaur will roll on Feb. 19 and Gemini a week later on Feb. 26.
A plus for the krewes is neither will have to pick up costs for police security. That will be handled by the city. Shouldering the expense -- which some estimated could be upwards of $100,000 -- was a concern for the krewes which in recent days expressed doubt the parades could roll they had to come up with the money.
Bossier City was represented at the meeting since officials there have expressed interest in possibly hosting part of the parade in 2023.
This is a developing story and KTBS will have more details later today.
Here's a look at the Mardi Gras schedule:
- Twelfth Night - Jan. 6
- Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade - Jan. 17
- Krewe of Sobek Parade - Jan. 21
- Krewe of Centaur Float-Loading Party - Feb. 18
- Krewe of Centaur Parade - Feb. 19
- Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade - Feb. 20.
- Krewe of Gemini Float-Loading Party - Feb. 25
- Krewe of Gemini Parade - Feb. 26
- Krewe of Highland Parade - Feb. 27
- Fat Tuesday 2022 - March 1