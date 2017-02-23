Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex is reaching a fever pitch. Fat Tuesday is just days away and there's something for everyone lined up for the next few days. KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 are your Official Mardi Gras Stations in the ArkLaTex, so we're here to help you plan.
The biggies this weekend in Shreveport are the Krewe of Gemini Parade at 4pm on Saturday, and the Krewe of Highland Parade that rolls Sunday at 2pm on the Highland parade route. KPXJ CW 21 will broadcast the Highland Parade beginning at 2pm on Sunday.
Once again, we'll be activating our exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker for the Highland parade. The activation begins at noon on Sunday. If you ever need to know where the head of the parade is, just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location.
With our mobile app and GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route, to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KREWE OF GEMINI
This year, the Krewe of Gemini's theme is "Gemini Salutes America". They will be honoring America and every part of our country that makes us great.
The Gemini Float Loading Party is Friday at 6pm at the den at 2101 E. Texas Street in Bossier City.
Beginning at 7am Saturday, the floats will make their way to the staging area from the Krewe of Gemini Den at 2101 East Texas Street to the staging area on Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. They will go over in waves of 5-8 floats at a time.
RELATED ARTICLE - Complete Gemini parade rules from SPD
By noon the Krewe members will be assembling on the Riverfront. The public once again can come see the floats up close and personal before the parade rolls at 4pm along the tradition route of Clyde Fant Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, then heading down East Kings to the duck pond and East Preston.
This year's Grand Marshal is Ray Urban. Ray was the first King of Gemini 28 years ago. Also, he is a former Marine who served in World War II. He is a resident of Bossier Parish and active member of the Sheriff's Posse. Not to mention Ray will celebrate his 97th birthday this September. In 1989 Ray and his late wife, Freda, with a group of Bossier Chamber members initiated the idea to have a Mardi Gras Parade. In February 1990 Gemini had a Grand Ball and Grand Parade.
The Krewe of Gemini reminds parade goers to be safe. Please stay back and away from the floats, do not reach for the trinkets that may roll under a float, please remember to not stand in the "No Throw" areas, come to enjoy a free show, and make sure to yell "Throw Me Something Mister!"
KREWE OF HIGHLAND
The Krewe of Highland is holding its Masquerade Bal at 7pm Friday at the Randall T. Moore Center in Shreveport. This year's theme is "Game of Throws". Tickets cost $45 in advance and $50 at the door. For more information about the bal or parade, call 318-347-0898.
The Krewe of Highland parade will roll this Sunday, February 26, at 2 p.m. with Renzi Education and Art Center leading the parade as this year’s Grand Marshals.
“The Renzi Center staff and students exemplify everything we celebrate about the Historic Highland Neighborhood: diversity, creativity and community. The generosity of spirit in the directors, faculty and volunteers of the Renzi center is worth celebrating on its own. The impact of this creative, beautiful and loving space on the children who participate in programming is palpable and worthy of our highest recognition” said LeVette Fuller, Queen XXII.
For more than 20 years, the mission of the Krewe of Highland has continued to bring people from all over residents and visitors into Highland to enjoy a fun-filled day. This event is focused on bringing the community together and getting neighbors out to meet each other. The Krewe is known for its adults only masquerade bal and unique, family-friendly Sunday parade experience in the streets of the historic Highland neighborhood. Classic feature throws include: hot dogs, ramen noodles, moon pies and more, but every year promises new surprises. The 2016 parade brought out approximately 10,000 visitors spending approximately $60,000 in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Huzzah Highland!
HIGHLAND PARADE ROUTE
The Highland parade route is three miles in length and more than 100 units are expected to be included in this year’s parade. It begins at Gilbert Dr. and Gregg Ave. and continues north up Gilbert Dr., west on Gladstone Blvd., north on Creswell Ave, east on Herndon St., south on Highland Ave, east on Olive St., south on Centenary Blvd, back to Gladstone heading west, and ending at Gilbert Dr. and Gladstone Blvd.
Gilbert Dr. will be closed at 7 a.m. and the streets that make up the parade route will be closed around noon.
LIVE COVERAGE
Be sure and catch our live coverage beginning at 2pm on KPXJ CW 21, with a live stream on ktbs.com.
KTBS 3 PARADE TRACKER WILL BE ACTIVATED
Be sure and take advantage of the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker. With our mobile app and GPS technology, there's no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route, to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
Click here to get your KTBS 3 Storm Team Parade Forecast and remember, if you're at any of the Mardi Gras parties or parades, we want to see your photos. Just email them to ushare@ktbs.com or use #ktbsmardigras on social media.
OTHER MARDI GRAS EVENTS ACROSS THE ARKLATEX
The Krewe of Harambee Bal is this Friday night, Feb. 24, at Horseshoe Riverdome in Bossier City. The doors open at 6pm for the red carpet event and the tableau starts at 7pm.
Mardi Gras celebrations in Texarkana will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Front Street Festival Plaza with parades, beads, vendors and more from the Krewe of Koinonia. It begins at 10am. This year's parade theme is Decades to Remember. There will be three parades this year beginning with the first of the day being the “Little Rascals & Pets Parade” at 12 noon The second parade is the “Car Parade” at 2:00 p.m., then the Grand Parade at 3:00 p.m.
Also on Saturday the 25th, Krewe of Wag-uns will hold the Children & Pet Parade presented by the Natchitoches Humane Society. It's at 4pm in downtown Natchitoches at Bank of Montgomery, 814 Washington St.
The Krewe of Hebe Parade will roll at 2pm on Saturday in Jefferson, Texas. The Children's Parade is set for 2pm Sunday. The theme this year is Mysteries & Masquerades.
Here's a breakdown on the Krewe of Hebe events this weekend:
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- 7:00-10:00pm ~ Main Stage ~ Sarah Hobbs
Sarah Hobbs, an indie artist from Northeast Texas is the sound of old school traditional country with a modern twist. Sarah can be heard throughout the nation on your favorite Texas Country Music stations.
- Doo Dah Parade ~ 7:00pm
Wild, wacky and zany parade where everyone is invited to dress in the craziest Mardi Gras costume and join in the parade. Revelers begin at Lion’s Park; and weave their way throughout downtown to arrive at the Main Stage for the Alley Dance. Doo Dah Theme: "Light Up the Night."
- Saturday, February 25, 2017
- 11:00a-2:00p ~ Main Stage ~ Boudreaux
Boudreaux is a one man Cajun zydeco band hailing all the way from Pensacola, Florida! You’ll be on your feet dancing or on the stage during audience participation.
- 3:00p-6:00p ~ Main Stage ~ Sundance Head
Sundance Head, a fellow Texan, is most recently known as the winner of NBC’s the Voice and describes himself as a “Soul Country Music” artist.
- 7:00p-10:00p ~ Main Stage ~ What the Funk?
What The Funk is a Northwest Louisiana-based cover band specializing in rock, “old school” R&B, ‘80s, funk and soul covers, along with a dash of Top 40.
- Motorcycle Parade ~ 1:45pm
- Grand Parade ~ 2:00pm
- Sunday, February 26, 2017
Performances by the winners of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame's Showcase Winners
"Mic Night" with the Krewe Kick Off!
- Children's Parade ~ 2:00 pm
Paws & Claws Pet Parade ~ Immediately following the Children's Parade
Join in the fun with Children’s Costume Contest, Ugly Dog Contest,
Pet Look Alike and Best Pet Costume Contest
In Natchitoches, The Krewe of Dionysus holds its family friendly parade rolls on Saturday, February 25. The parade starts at 6:00 pm at the River South Common shopping center parking lot turning right onto South Drive to Keyser Avenue turning left at the Keyser Avenue, crossing the bridge and turning right on Jefferson Street to Front Street to Washington Street turning left onto Texas Street and turning left onto Second Street to Church Street to end the parade route.
Three Mardi Gras Pardes are also set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Alexandria.
- Fri., Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m.: Hixson Classic Cars & College Cheerleaders Parade, Downtown
- Sat., Feb. 25, 10:00 a.m.: AMGA 21st Annual Children's Parade, Downtown
- Sun., Feb. 26, 2:00 p.m.: AMGA 23rd Annual Krewes Parade, Texas Ave.-Alexandria Mall
For more about Mardi Gras in Alexandria, visit the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association.
FAT TUESDAY IN SHREVE TOWN WALKING PARADE
The first ever Fat Tuesday in Shreve Town Walking Parade kicks off on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28. Everyone is encouraged to meet at 6:30pm outside of the Municipal Auditorium for this wild and crazy event. It’s FREE, just come dressed as crazy as possible! There will be a prize for the best outfit. A Better Shreveport is a co-sponsor and the Downtown Development Authority is partnering on the event. The group will spotlight something in Shreveport's history each year; this year they're honoring the Shreveport Madam Annie McCune from a time when the Red Light District was legal. Let the good times Walk!
RELATED ARTICLE - Mardi Gras Madness stretches across the ArkLaTex
RELATED ARTICLE - Mardi Gras 2017 Fun Facts from WalletHub
RELATED ARTICLE - 2017 Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex schedule