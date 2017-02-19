City officials are still crunching the numbers related to the 2017 Krewe of Centaur Parade, but every indication is pointing to another banner year for the super krewe and Shreveport-Bossier City.
The parade rolled through Shreveport Saturday in beautiful weather. While in the SBC, visitors from across the country filled up hotel rooms and packed restaurants, plus did a little shopping as well.
While no official numbers have been released yet, if the crowds lining the parade route were any indication, millions of dollars were tossed in the city coffers, just like millions of throws were tossed to the revelers.
The riders on the 33 floats tossed more than two million throws to the massive crowds along the way. Prior to the parade, some krewe members said they expected as many as 300,000 attendees, perhaps many more.
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, in 2016, the direct economic impact of the four parades in Shreveport was estimated to be $9,232,715. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact of the four parades was estimated to be $16,157,251.
According to Catherine Kennedy, Division Manager of Event Services for Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR), the following parade attendances were estimated in 2016:
- Harambee: 5,000
- Centaur: 285,000
- Gemini: 285,000
- Highland: 10,000
Previous estimates from the Caddo Parish Commission report show day trippers spent approximately $33.67 per person last year. Those staying in hotels overnight spent $108.33 per person and stayed an average of 1.79 nights, resulting in $193.92 spent per person during their visit, in 2016.
This year’s captain, Dr. Susan Shofner, is thrilled about how well everything went on Saturday. “We really appreciate all of the law enforcement agencies that came together to help keep everyone safe”, she said Sunday. Shofner estimates the crowd size to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 300,000 to 400,000 people. Shofner said the Krewe of Centaur is all about unity and bringing the community together.
More than 300 law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department worked to keep the public safe and ensure a good time was had by all.
There were eight misdemeanor arrests, two juvenile citations and one juvenile summons issued.
Officers patrolled the parade route in patrol cars, on foot, and on motorcycles. Police also utilized several mounted cameras to monitor the crowds. SPD also had command buses on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in Shreve City and on East Kings Highway.
Meantime, the Shreveport Fire Department stationed EMS crews throughout the parade route.
Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler had proclaimed Saturday Krewe of Centaur Day in Shreveport.
