Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex is reaching a fever pitch. One week from today is Fat Tuesday and there's something for everyone lined up for the next few days. KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 are your Official Mardi Gras Stations in the ArkLaTex, so we're here to help you plan.
The biggies this weekend in Shreveport are the Krewe of Gemini Parade at 4pm on Saturday, and the Krewe of Highland Parade that rolls Sunday at 2pm on the Highland parade route. KPXJ CW 21 will broadcast the Highland Parade beginning at 2pm on Sunday. Once again, we'll be activating our exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker for the Highland parade. The activation begins at noon on Sunday. If you ever need to know where the head of the parade is, just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location.
With our mobile app and GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route, to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
The Krewe of Highland is holding its Masquerade Bal at 7pm at the Randall T. Moore Center in Shreveport. This year's theme is "Game of Throws". Tickets cost $45 in advance and $50 at the door. For more information about the bal or parade, call 318-347-0898.
The Gemini Float Loading Party is Friday at 6pm at the den at 2101 E. Texas Street in Bossier City.
The Krewe of Harambee Bal is this Friday night, Feb. 24, at Horseshoe Riverdome in Bossier City. The doors open at 6pm for the red carpet event and the tableau starts at 7pm.
Mardi Gras celebrations in Texarkana will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Front Street Festival Plaza with parades, beads, vendors and more from the Krewe of Koinonia. It begins at 10am. This year's parade theme is Decades to Remember. There will be three parades this year beginning with the first of the day being the “Little Rascals & Pets Parade” at 12 noon The second parade is the “Car Parade” at 2:00 p.m., then the Grand Parade at 3:00 p.m.
Also on Saturday the 25th, Krewe of Wag-uns will hold the Children & Pet Parade presented by the Natchitoches Humane Society. It's at 4pm in downtown Natchitoches at Bank of Montgomery, 814 Washington St.
The Krewe of Hebe Parade will roll at 2pm on Saturday in Jefferson, Texas. The Children's Parade is set for 2pm Sunday. The theme this year is Mysteries & Masquerades.
Here's a breakdown on the Krewe of Hebe events this weekend:
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- 7:00-10:00pm ~ Main Stage ~ Sarah Hobbs
Sarah Hobbs, an indie artist from Northeast Texas is the sound of old school traditional country with a modern twist. Sarah can be heard throughout the nation on your favorite Texas Country Music stations.
- Doo Dah Parade ~ 7:00pm
Wild, wacky and zany parade where everyone is invited to dress in the craziest Mardi Gras costume and join in the parade. Revelers begin at Lion’s Park; and weave their way throughout downtown to arrive at the Main Stage for the Alley Dance. Doo Dah Theme: "Light Up the Night."
- Saturday, February 25, 2017
- 11:00a-2:00p ~ Main Stage ~ Boudreaux
Boudreaux is a one man Cajun zydeco band hailing all the way from Pensacola, Florida! You’ll be on your feet dancing or on the stage during audience participation.
- 3:00p-6:00p ~ Main Stage ~ Sundance Head
Sundance Head, a fellow Texan, is most recently known as the winner of NBC’s the Voice and describes himself as a “Soul Country Music” artist.
- 7:00p-10:00p ~ Main Stage ~ What the Funk?
What The Funk is a Northwest Louisiana-based cover band specializing in rock, “old school” R&B, ‘80s, funk and soul covers, along with a dash of Top 40.
- Motorcycle Parade ~ 1:45pm
- Grand Parade ~ 2:00pm
- Sunday, February 26, 2017
Performances by the winners of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame's Showcase Winners
"Mic Night" with the Krewe Kick Off!
- Children's Parade ~ 2:00 pm
Paws & Claws Pet Parade ~ Immediately following the Children's Parade
Join in the fun with Children’s Costume Contest, Ugly Dog Contest,
Pet Look Alike and Best Pet Costume Contest
In Natchitoches, The Krewe of Dionysus holds its family friendly parade rolls on Saturday, February 25. The parade starts at 6:00 pm at the River South Common shopping center parking lot turning right onto South Drive to Keyser Avenue turning left at the Keyser Avenue, crossing the bridge and turning right on Jefferson Street to Front Street to Washington Street turning left onto Texas Street and turning left onto Second Street to Church Street to end the parade route.
Three Mardi Gras Pardes are also set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Alexandria.
- Fri., Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m.: Hixson Classic Cars & College Cheerleaders Parade, Downtown
- Sat., Feb. 25, 10:00 a.m.: AMGA 21st Annual Children's Parade, Downtown
- Sun., Feb. 26, 2:00 p.m.: AMGA 23rd Annual Krewes Parade, Texas Ave.-Alexandria Mall
For more about Mardi Gras in Alexandria, visit the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association.