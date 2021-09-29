SHREVEPORT, La -- This city's police officer shortage could be a roadblock for big Mardi Gras parades for the upcoming 2022 Carnival. But Bossier City may try to get back in on the act.
An official with the Krewe of Gemini says Shreveport's request that the krewes pay the overtime it would take to cover the parade is the sticking point.
"The Krewe of Gemini and the Krewe of Centaur both generate a $20 million dollar economic impact to the city on both weekends that they roll," said Patrick Gallagher, Krewe of Gemini Parade Chairman.
"We're both non-profit organizations. So we can't afford the numbers they've come up to help pay for security," he continued.
Both krewes have parade dates in February. But they don't have routes with less than five months to go, as they negotiate with both cities.
"We have been in talks with the administration in Bossier City about possibly moving either part of the parade over there, or actually maybe the whole parade. I don't know. But nothing's been discussed yet," Gallagher said.
Formal talks are expected soon with the Chandler administration.
Corky Bridges, who handles publicity for the Krewe of Centaur, voiced similar concerns regarding Shreveport's request to charge them for the overtime pay officers amid the SPD's officer shortage.
"We are negotiating with both cities in regards to the route. We have a desire to get back to Bossier City, and do like we did at the inception and go from Bossier to Shreveport," Bridges said.
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler said in a written reply to KTBS, "Consideration to host the parades will be a joint decision made between me and the city council."
Officials with both krewes say the new Chandler administration is receptive to bringing the big parades back to Bossier. It would be the first time since the 1990's. That's when both cities were involved, and the big parades crossed the Texas Street bridge.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet, says talks continue with both krewes. She referred questions regarding police manpower and pay to the Shreveport Police Department. The SPD did not respond as of the time this story published.