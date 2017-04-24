The Shreveport Airport Authority has a new board chairman, she's no stranger to the post.
During the group's monthly board meeting in March, Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon ceremoniously passed the gavel to Margaret Shehee as the group's next chairman.
This is the second time Shehee has served in this position, marking the first time in the Authority's 50-year history that a woman has served as Board Chairman twice.
"Shreveport Regional Airport and Shreveport Downtown Airport are such an important part of the success and growth of Shreveport, Bossier City and the Ark-La-Tex," Shehee said. "I am excited to be a part of the Airport Authority board and I look forward to the next year as Board Chairman as we continue to make improvements at both airports and grow the air service options available to our community."
Shehee is a native of Shreveport, and is President of Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Crematorium and Cemeteries, Inc., and Vice President and Secretary/Treasurer of Kilpatrick Life Insurance Company, both family-owned businesses.
Last Thursday, local businessman Grant Nuckolls was sworn in as the newest member of the SAA board. He's a 6th-generation Shreveporter, proud to live and work in his hometown. He's also the owner-operator of Twisted Root locations in Shreveport-Bossier, as well as the co-founder and partner of Shreveport Magazine.
"I am delighted that Margaret Shehee is serving as Board Chairman again this year. She, like all of our board members, is hardworking and dedicated to making our airports even greater for all of the citizens of the region," said SAA Director of Airports Henry Thompson. "I also look forward to working with Mr. Nuckolls as we move forward with multiple projects and initiatives."
In addition to Shehee, Nuckolls and Brandon, Waynette Ballengee and Dr. Mary L. Jackson also serve on the SAA board.