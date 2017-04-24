The pending sale of Margaritaville Resort-Casino to an Alabama Indian tribe has ended.
The mutual decision, announced Monday morning via a news release, says the acquisition ended because one of the requirements that the casino would be operated under the tribe's Wind Creek brand rather than the Margaritaville brand could not be met.
The sale to the Poarch Band of Creek Indians was announced in June. If it had gone through, it would be the first Indian-owned casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market. There are three land-based Indian-owned casinos in central and south Louisiana.
The sale price was $335 million, according to court documents.
But a dispute emerge between Bossier Casino Venture (BCV), the company that operates the casino, and Margaritaville Holdings LLC over the payment of license fees based on sales, with a minimum rate of $5 million a year. When the Poarch Band made its pitch to buy the casino and hotel it was contingent on the property being "free and clear" of any Margaritaville-related licensing obligations.
According to court documents, BCV took the position it could exit the agreement at any time, provided that it made a $10 million payment, equivalent to two years' worth of minimum license payments. Margaritaville "strongly disagreed" in that position.
Margaritaville alleged BCV breached the agreement by failing to pay quarterly fees. Both entities have been involved in arbitration for over a year. Hearings were held in January and February.
In March, the arbitration panel concluded Margaritaville was entitled to monetary damages against BCV because of the failure to pay license fees.
In today's news release announcing the end of merger talks, BCV said its only financial obligation to Margaritaville was to pay it two years of license fees, plus interest, and thereafter it has no further obligation to make any future license payments of any type to Margaritaville for the remainder of the term of the agreement between them.
BCV has paid Margaritaville.
According to BCV’s CEO, Paul Alanis “BCV is pleased to have satisfied in full its financial obligation to Margaritaville and to continue using the Margaritaville brand without further financial obligation for future license fee payments. BCV is committed to continuing to provide a first-class gaming and entertainment experience to its loyal customers under the Margaritaville brand.”
Margaritaville has undergone upgrades in recent months. Riverview Restaurant and Brew House, the Bamboo Asian Café and the Busted Coconut pool bar and lounge have opened.