SHREVEPORT, La. - A Marginal Risk of severe storms is forecast for the eastern half of the ArkLaTex Sunday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are the primary problems according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was over the western US Saturday evening dropping snow over the rockies and producing big storms in the Texas panhandle.
Here is the forecast timeline for the ArkLaTex on Sunday:
Rain approaches from the west Sunday morning.
By the lunch hour, showers and a few storms are possible.
Showers and storms move in from the west during the late afternoon.
Rain continues into the evening as shown.
The precipitation ends from west to east by early Monday morning.
Forecast rain amounts could add up to a half inch with localized heavier downpours.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.