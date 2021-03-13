Severe Risk for Sunday (Storm Prediction Center)
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Marginal Risk of severe storms is forecast for the eastern half of the ArkLaTex Sunday afternoon and evening.  Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are the primary problems according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Sunday's Weather Maker as of Saturday Evening

The storm system responsible for this forecast was over the western US Saturday evening dropping snow over the rockies and producing big storms in the Texas panhandle.

Here is the forecast timeline for the ArkLaTex on Sunday:

7 AM Sunday Forecast

Rain approaches from the west Sunday morning.

Noon Sunday Forecast

By the lunch hour, showers and a few storms are possible.

5 PM Sunday Forecast

Showers and storms move in from the west during the late afternoon.

10 PM Sunday Forecast

Rain continues into the evening as shown.

7 AM Monday Forecast

The precipitation ends from west to east by early Monday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts could add up to a half inch with localized heavier downpours.

