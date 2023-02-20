Marginal Risk of Severe Storms on Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Marginal Risk of severe weather is forecast on Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are the culprits.

Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Storm System as of Monday Afternoon

The storm system responsible for this outlook was near southern California on Monday afternoon.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Showers and storms approach the ArkLaTex on Wednesday morning from the west.

Midday Wednesday Forecast

They are forecast to move into the western half of the area by the lunch hour.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Storms are projected to pass through the remainder of the area during Wednesday afternoon.  A few storms could be severe.

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The activity departs the ArkLaTex by evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Wednesday

Rain amounts should be light.

