SHREVEPORT, La. - A Marginal Risk of severe weather is forecast on Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are the culprits.
The storm system responsible for this outlook was near southern California on Monday afternoon.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and storms approach the ArkLaTex on Wednesday morning from the west.
They are forecast to move into the western half of the area by the lunch hour.
Storms are projected to pass through the remainder of the area during Wednesday afternoon. A few storms could be severe.
The activity departs the ArkLaTex by evening.
Rain amounts should be light.
