Marginal Risk of Severe Storms (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible late Monday evening across the ArkLaTex.  The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms with hail and gusty winds for tonight.

Monday Night's Weather Maker

The parent storm system responsible was in the Texas panhandle Monday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

10 PM Monday Forecast

Stronger storms move into east Texas by 10 p.m. Monday evening.

12 AM Tuesday Forecast

At midnight, they are projected in northwest Louisiana.

2 AM Tuesday Forecast

By 2 a.m., the showers and storms cover much of the area.  The intensity is projected to diminish some.

4 AM Tuesday Forecast

Rain covers northwest Louisiana at 4 a.m.  The intensity continues to drop off.

7 AM Tuesday Forecast

By sunrise, most of the rain moves east of the ArkLaTex.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts could exceed an inch over northern parts tonight.

