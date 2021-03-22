SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible late Monday evening across the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms with hail and gusty winds for tonight.
The parent storm system responsible was in the Texas panhandle Monday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Stronger storms move into east Texas by 10 p.m. Monday evening.
At midnight, they are projected in northwest Louisiana.
By 2 a.m., the showers and storms cover much of the area. The intensity is projected to diminish some.
Rain covers northwest Louisiana at 4 a.m. The intensity continues to drop off.
By sunrise, most of the rain moves east of the ArkLaTex.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed an inch over northern parts tonight.
