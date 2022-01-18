SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front could spawn severe storms across east Texas, Toledo Bend, northwest Louisiana and southeast Arkansas. The Storm Prediction Center has this area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon. All modes of severe weather are included...hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and a few storms develop around the lunch hour.
Stronger storms are possible from east Texas to Toledo Bend to northwest Louisiana and into Arkansas by 5 p.m.
The activity weakens and departs the ArkLaTex during the late evening.
