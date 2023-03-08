Marginal Risk of Severe Storms for the ArkLaTex on Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Marginal risk of severe storms covers the ArkLaTex through Thursday night according to the Storm Prediction Center.  Hail and gusty winds are the culprits.

Water Vapor Image of Weather Disturbances Forecast for the ArkLaTex
Surface Map with Stationary Front Across the ArkLaTex

A couple of weather disturbances in the upper atmosphere and a stationary cold front could be the catalysts for severe storms tonight.  Then, a stronger system with another cold front could produce a few severe storms on Thursday evening and night.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Thursday Morning Forecast

Rain falls across the northern part of the ArkLaTex overnight and departs early Thursday morning.

Thursday Midday Forecast

A warm front moves north during the day.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The next storm system over Utah as of Wednesday evening is forecast to bring a cold front into the I-30 corridor on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday Evening Forecast

Showers and storms develop along the cold front moving south across the ArkLaTex Thursday evening.

Friday 2 AM Forecast

Heavy downpours are possible after midnight across Toledo Bend.

7 AM Friday Forecast

The rain departs and the clouds clear Friday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could exceed an inch in parts of the area.

