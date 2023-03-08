SHREVEPORT, La. - A Marginal risk of severe storms covers the ArkLaTex through Thursday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail and gusty winds are the culprits.
A couple of weather disturbances in the upper atmosphere and a stationary cold front could be the catalysts for severe storms tonight. Then, a stronger system with another cold front could produce a few severe storms on Thursday evening and night.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain falls across the northern part of the ArkLaTex overnight and departs early Thursday morning.
A warm front moves north during the day.
The next storm system over Utah as of Wednesday evening is forecast to bring a cold front into the I-30 corridor on Thursday afternoon.
Showers and storms develop along the cold front moving south across the ArkLaTex Thursday evening.
Heavy downpours are possible after midnight across Toledo Bend.
The rain departs and the clouds clear Friday morning.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch in parts of the area.
