Springhill marijuana seizure

SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. 

Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house. 

Officers seized over 100 marijuana plants along with grow houses and irrigation systems. 

A large sum of money, and about 80 guns and ammunition were confiscated. 

Sheriff Jason Parker said one arrest was made. 

