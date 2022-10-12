SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill.
Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house.
Officers seized over 100 marijuana plants along with grow houses and irrigation systems.
A large sum of money, and about 80 guns and ammunition were confiscated.
Sheriff Jason Parker said one arrest was made.