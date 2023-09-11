TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Marine Corps League No. 1149 paid tribute to those who lost their lives and to those who fought to save lives 22 years ago on that fateful day Sept. 11, 2001.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. David Bradford memorialized the event by saying his grandfather and father who fought in WWI and WWI respectively had told him, “‘No matter what happens, whatever befalls the United States, there are three things that bind us together, first, our democracy, second, our stance of being united and third, we have unwavering resilience that preserves the very foundation of principles that have been instilled in us.’”
Despite the tragic event on 9/11, it did not define America but rather the determination of the American people defines us and that nothing could destroy the U.S. and the democracy it is built upon, said Bradford.
The memorial was held at the ARDOT District 3 Welcome Center Monday morning.