JEFFERSON, Texas — The Marion County Commissioners Court has approved a master agreement with election vendor, Hart Intercivic, for the purchase of new election equipment.
“This is for our voting machine,” explained Pct. 4 County Commissioner Charles Treadwell. “This is the item that’s been discussed for the last couple of years because the machines were getting old and we decided to go ahead and purchase the machines. This is the approval of the master agreement.”
County Clerk Vickie Smith and County Judge Leward LaFleur previously noted that the equipment will cost about $255,000. The commissioners court earlier this month approved a resolution between the state for a $120,000 HAVA (Help America Vote Act) Election Security Sub-Grant that will save the county significantly on the new, upgraded election equipment. The county’s matching requirement is $16,000.
LaFleur noted before that the upgraded equipment will work much like a smart phone.
“It is touch screen instead of the wheel spinning,” he explained.
Voters will vote electronically, print a paper copy of the ballot, scan the paper copy and deposit it.
“So, there’s always a paper trail,” LaFleur said previously of the process.
In other business, the court approved the district judge’s order, appointing County Auditor Shanna Solomon for another two-year term. Judge LaFleur thanked Solomon on his Facebook page for her tireless service to the citizens of Marion County, adding that the county was “blessed” to have her.
In other business, the court approved salary ranges of employees for 2021. Commissioner Treadwell suggested giving part-time employees a 25 cent raise, but fewer hours.
“A lot of time in the road and bridge department, we have part-time people and we have a hard time getting people with Class A CDL driver’s license and a good driving record to work for the county,” he said. “You’d just have to work with less hours but just raise that to 25 cents an hour for part-time help.”
“Although they would work a few hours, our budget would still be the same and not go over,” Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley said, making the motion in agreement with Treadwell’s suggestion.
In other business, the court opened bid proposals for Marion County Jail improvements. The two bids submitted were a $123,231 bid from RLM General Contractors, of Longview; and a $70,480 bid from Casey Slone Construction, of Marshall.
“Jan. 11, at that time, we would award the bids,” said Treadwell. “For the ones that did bid, thank you for bidding. The bids will be inspected by the engineer/contractor and he will get back with us and he will make a decision on Jan. 11.”
In other business, the court approved mileage reimbursement rate for 2021, at 56 cents per mile.
In other business, the court approved an Electronic Government Payments Services Agreement with Gov Pay for the office of the tax assessor-collector.
“Every time we have a customer in there, the bulk of the payments that we (get) are electronic,” said Marion County Tax Assessor-Collector, Karen Jones. “This Gov Pay has contracted with Texas DMV to provide services, and they can also provide them on the tax (side). This is going to allow us to process debit cards as debit and not credit.”
She said the new program will provide an additional security when processing payments.
“The way we have to handle it now is we have to take the person’s credit card or debit card and with the COVID-19 stipulations, it’s kind of difficult to do that. We scan it with a card reader, but we touch that credit card and debit card and I don’t want to do that anymore, coming across the counter,” said Jones. “They will provide us, free of charge, the equipment that you see like at a grocery store or anywhere you pay with your debit card; and they will have a pad that they would actually key their pin in, and the equipment is provided to us, however many terminals we need, at no cost to the county.
“So it’s just allows them to be another processor for the county,” she said.
In other business, the court approved bids for properties struck off to the county and presented by the tax assessor-collector. The bids for the four properties ranged from $1,000 to $7,809.11.
One bid in particular for $5,000 was made for property consisting of boat sheds at Crestwood Marina.
“We took the tax sale and mainly because the (Corps of Engineers) needs it cleaned up,” explained Jones. “It is the boat sheds in Crestwood Marina. We received a bid in the amount of $5,000. This property was struck off in May 2019, with a minimum bid of $10,557.78. Due to the challenges surrounding our ability for us to resell these, and the cost associated with disassembly and removal of these for the purchaser, I recommend that this bid be approved.”
Jones said the school district will now have to approve the bidder’s bid.
“I believe that as soon as it all transpires, he’s going to start. His plan is to disassemble them, move them over to the west side of the lake, and once he gets (Corps) approval, he’s going to rebuild them there, but he’s working with the Corps. I’ve talked with him quite a bit about it, and I believe this is probably going to be the best option for us,” said Jones.
Treadwell asked if they could require the bidder to sign a hold harmless agreement, releasing the county from any responsibility from the removal and sign a waiver of subrogation liability insurance since it involves Corps property.
Commissioner Ashley thanked Jones for securing a bid for the property.
“This is a major eyesore in a real nice area up there,” said Ashley. “When the lake came up two or three years ago, and brought all that up, it’s just up on land. This is going to be a major improvement.”