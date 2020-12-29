JEFFERSON, Texas - Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur announced Monday he will be working from home for the next several days, after his wife, Brook, tested positive for COVID-19.
“This morning my wife tested positive for COVID-19. She is doing well and only has minimal symptoms,” the county judge stated in a press release.
“In the anticipation of this, I fully prepared early on in the pandemic to work from home and will be doing so for the next 10 days out of the abundance of caution,” he said.
Judge LaFleur immediately activated his work from home plan Monday, opting to skip the scheduled county commissioners court meeting Monday, following his wife’s diagnosis, to ensure everyone’s safety. Pct. 4 County Commissioner Charles Treadwell presided in his place.
“I am currently not showing any signs or symptoms,” Judge LaFleur told the News Messenger. “I didn’t want to inadvertently expose anyone else. I had no signs or symptoms. I spoke to my healthcare provider. He said the best thing is to stay with your wife.”
LaFleur said as the youngest member of the Marion County Commissioners Court, he’s always strived to make sure each member was safe as possible, which is why he made the decision early on to move meetings from the small commissioners meeting room to the more spacious district courtroom to allow for social distancing.
Making the decision to work from home was another effort to keep everyone safe.
“When this first started up,” he said of the pandemic, “I got with our IT (integrated technology) folks, and made sure I had a sufficient laptop to still be able to work for the people of Marion County.”
LaFleur said because he works for the people of Marion County, he decided to issue a press release to inform them of the reason he wouldn’t physically be present.
“Because I do work for the people of Marion County, what happens in my private life sometimes bleed into my public life,” Judge LaFleur said.
“I believe in full transparency,” he added. “Even though it’s me that’s not sick, I want to make sure we get information out that’s not public knowledge. I didn’t want people to think: ‘Where has the county judge been?’”
“I have full capabilities of doing anything in my home that I can do in my office,” he ensured. “I’ve spoken with the sheriff and county clerk. If I need to sign something I can do that electronically.
“Whatever comes up, I think we’ll be fine,” Judge LaFleur said.
He asks the public to continue to exercise caution in order to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus and follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Judge LaFleur urged.