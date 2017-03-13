The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find a missing person.
Regina Michele Johnson, 46, was last seen near her home on White Oak Road north of Jefferson about 3 p.m. March 11.
Family members said she left driving a white 2000 model Ford F-250 pickup bearing Texas license plate HDZ4088. They don't know which way she went.
Johnson was reported to be possibly suicidal and family members said that she sometimes carried a handgun in the vehicle.
”We have searched secondary roads in the area of her residence and have contacted area hospitals and so far have made no contact with Ms. Johnson”, said Marion County Sheriff David McKnight.
Johnson is 5’2” and weighs about 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing dark leggings and a pink shirt.
Anyone with any information concerning Ms. Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (903) 665-3961.