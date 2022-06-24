SHREVEPORT, La. -- The police escort of the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Sr. is expected to arrive at Interstate 49 and state Highway 175 in DeSoto Parish around 5 p.m.
From there, the procession is scheduled to arrive around 5:45 p.m. in Shreveport, heading to Heavenly Gates Funeral Home at 1339 Jewell Street.
The procession left from Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home in Pensacola, Fla., earlier this morning.
Caldwell, 55, died June 16 when he fell overboard from a boat while on vacation near Destin, Fla. His body was found two days later.
His funeral visitation is tentatively planned for June 30 and the funeral tentatively planned for July 1.