MARSHALL, Texas -- Business owners say they are still open even though some front entrances are blocked by construction. The work going on in downtown Marshall is intended to beautify the streets. Despite the work being done, restaurant owners want customers to know they can still come in.
Once the Houston Street renovations are complete there will be new sidewalks, benches and trees. In the meantime, restaurants like Miguel's Authentic Mexican Food are facing some challenges.
"I feel like I am in the pandemic again, it impacted 50% of sales, I am glad we have a back door to keep bringing customers in," said Miguel Lopez.
City leaders in charge of the project say they are in constant communication with business owners. the city is providing extra signage, if needed. The project is expected to be completed in the spring. The plan is to go block by block revitalizing the downtown area.
Washington Street is already complete.