MARSHALL, Texas -- Marshall police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a child on Monday night.
Marshall Emergency Communications received a call around 6:40 p.m. that a child had been struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road. The child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the accident occurred.
The driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.