“We have come this far by faith” is more than an inspirational hymn to Zion Missionary Baptist Church, of Marshall.
It’s the congregation’s testimony as members look forward to dedicating a new church building, on Sunday, after an EF-2 tornado destroyed their former structure in December 2015.
“The only thing I can think of when I think about the journey we’ve come through is that we have come this far by faith, because we had to believe in faith to keep going,” said Patricia Haggerty, wife of Zion’s pastor, Rev. Thomas Haggerty.
“Some people dropped along the side, but we kept going; we kept staying together,” she said as she continued to share the story of their journey. “And we’ve come this far by faith believing that God would provide for us, and He has.”
“So many of you have helped us to finally, again, have a building of our own,” Rev. Haggerty said on the invitation. “Therefore, we could not celebrate without inviting you to come and celebrate with us.”
The guest speaker for the occasion will be the Rev. Chris Holt, pastor of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, of Jefferson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required.
“We are looking forward to a great time in praise and worship and thankfulness to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Rev. Haggerty said.
Zion was celebrating its 11th year at the church site when the EF-2 tornado destroyed the old building on Dec. 27, 2015. At the time, the National Weather Service had confirmed that an EF-2 tornado had hit the Marshall- Harrison County area that Sunday evening, destroying structures, splitting trees and knocking out electricity.
“What it did was it picked it up and dropped it down,” Mrs. Haggerty said, recalling the damage done to the former church building. “It was on pier and beam, so that’s how the air managed to get up under it.”
The destruction left the congregation devastated, as the building was claimed a total loss.
“The roof and all of that just caved in, and parts in the back of the church were just in a pile of rubble,” Mrs. Haggerty described.
Nevertheless, the congregation kept the faith and continued to hold worship service as they worked on rebuilding.
“The first place we went was to the hotel, which is now the Clarion Pointe, next to Waffle House. We worshipped in their conference room, from the Sunday directly after the tornado up until May of the following year,” Mrs. Haggerty recounted.
Needing an air-conditioned space, the congregation subsequently moved their worship services to the Texas and Louisiana Association Building on Karnack Highway.
“They had offered the building several times, and finally we took them up on their offer,” Mrs. Haggerty said, noting they utilized that location from May 2015 to February 2018.
From there, the congregation moved their service to Woodlawn Community Center where they stayed from February 2018 to September 2019. They slowly moved into their nearly completed new church building, thereafter.
“Our building wasn’t totally finished, but we had air conditioning,” said Mrs. Haggerty. “We didn’t have carpet; we didn’t have pews, so we had lawn chairs and we worshipped here."