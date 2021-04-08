MARSHALL, Texas -- The city of Marshall, Texas held off on a vote involving slavery reparations. Two resolutions, both from Councilmember Marvin Bonner, were tabled during Thursday night’s city council meeting. The vote to table the resolutions was held moments after the Pledge of Allegiance, before public comment could begin.
The first resolution, 10A is formally titled "Consider approval of a resolution regarding chattel slave reparations and apology for chattel slavery in Marshall, Texas." The three-page proposal details the history of slavery in Marshall and Harrison County, including the fact that Texas didn't abolish slavery until 1865, two years after the U.S. emancipation.
However, the resolution did not go into detail about the nature of the reparations. It would require the city to declare slavery as a crime against humanity, celebrate Juneteenth as a city-wide holiday, and work with the county to remove the Confederate statue at the court house. Although the issue was tabled without debate among the council members, one Marshall resident shared her thoughts via Zoom during the public comment period.
"I do not owe an apology for these ancestors doing what had to be done to keep the family fed and clothed," said Susan Chamberlain, who is opposed to reparations and the removal of the Confederate monument. "How about, instead of tearing down history, we start creating and putting up new historical monuments?"
The second resolution that was tabled, 10B involved working with a documentary filmmaker on a project called "Finding Mirriam," which highlights the history of slavery in the Marshall area. No reason was given for the tabling of either resolution or when they will be discussed again. Councilmember Bonner, who represents District 1, even seconded the motion, which passed unanimously, As of Thursday night, Bonner did not respond to requests for comment.
Later in the evening, the council voted to reopen the council chambers to the public for meetings starting Thursday, May 13th. They will announce a plan for reopening, while still maintaining social distancing, in the coming weeks.