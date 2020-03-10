MARSHALL, Texas -- The discovery of a dead person following an apartment fire Tuesday morning is being investigated as a homicide, Marshall police public information officer Lt. Len Ames said in a news release.
Police did not say whether the victim was male or female.
The fire was reported at 10:41 a.m. at Ryan's Crossing Apartment complex in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Marshall firefighters saw smoke coming out of a second floor apartment and found fire coming out of a bedroom.
They found the body after getting the flames under control, Ames said.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540 or to remain anonymous submit a tip with Crimestoppers by calling 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 Mobile App.