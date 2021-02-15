MARSHALL, Tx- In Marshall Texas, those without a place to stay during the winter weather have been welcomed to take shelter in  Fire Station #1 in Marshall. 

The Fire Station is located at 601 S. Grove St. It opened on Sunday, February 14th and will remain open until needed. For anyone going to the shelter COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks will be provided to those who need one and should always be worn. Social distancing will be enforced during their stay.

