MARSHALL, Texas -- Due to an abnormally high number of staff member absences for varying reasons, Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School ONLY will transition into remote learning Thursday and Friday only.
The change affects just students at MHS and MJHS. All other MISD campuses will continue with on-campus learning and on normal schedules.
MHS and MJHS students are expected to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30 following the Thanksgiving holidays.
On Thursday and Friday of this week only, all MHS and MJHS students will not come to school but will instead complete assignments via Google Classroom and other methods already received. Students may access their assignments remotely and teachers will be available both days via Google Classroom, e-mail and phone call.
While students are required to enter remote learning for these two days and not be on campus, all available teachers and staff will be on campus as normal working in and from their classrooms.
Student activity and extracurricular programs may continue to practice and perform on both days as normal. Coaches and sponsors will notify students of practice times.
Marshall ISD will be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays beginning Monday through Nov. 27.